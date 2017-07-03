UPDATE 3-Stada executives quit as Bain, Cinven prepare new bid
* Shares rise 2.3 percent to top of MDAX (Adds sources, background, link to Breakingviews)
July 3 FutureChem Co Ltd :
* Says it will buy land and building located in Seongsu-dong 2-ga, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, Korea
* Says transaction amount is 4.78 billion won and transaction settlement date is Sept. 30
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/5bsgSW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Shares rise 2.3 percent to top of MDAX (Adds sources, background, link to Breakingviews)
* Immunoprecise to acquire U-Protein and announces $4 mln financing
LONDON, July 4 French pharmaceutical and chemicals group Novacap is set to raise a €225m add-on term loan to back acquisitions, banking sources said.