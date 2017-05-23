BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy unit to inject capital into Shanghai-based tech company
* Says unit will inject 18 million yuan capital into Shanghai-based tech company to hold 51 percent stake in the target company
May 23Fuyo General Lease Co Ltd
* Says it will issue 14th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, through public offering
* Bonds with an interest rate of 0.190 percent
* Says maturity on May 30, 2022
* Says payment date May 30
* Says Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. and Shinkin Securities Co.,Ltd. will serve as underwriters
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/uZNHdO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says unit will inject 18 million yuan capital into Shanghai-based tech company to hold 51 percent stake in the target company
HONG KONG, June 22 China sold 7 billion ($1.02 billion) yuan-denominated offshore bonds in Hong Kong to institutional investors on Thursday, said the Ministry of Finance, which has tapped the market for the ninth consecutive year.
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tQJ2au) Further company coverage: