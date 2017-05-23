May 23Fuyo General Lease Co Ltd

* Says it will issue 14th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, through public offering

* Bonds with an interest rate of 0.190 percent

* Says maturity on May 30, 2022

* Says payment date May 30

* Says Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. and Shinkin Securities Co.,Ltd. will serve as underwriters

