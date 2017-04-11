Tages Capital says PSAM to manage one of its funds
June 15 European asset manager Tages Capital said on Thursday that P. Schoenfeld Asset Management (PSAM) would replace Fore Research & Management LP as manager of one of its existing funds.
April 12 FXCM Group LLC
* FXCM Group reports monthly metrics
* FXCM Group LLC - customer trading volume of $225 billion in march 2017, 12% higher than february 2017 and 28% lower than march 2016
* FXCM Group LLC - active accounts of 130,832 as of march 31, 2017, an increase of 314, or 0.2%, from february 28, 2017
* FXCM Group LLC - customer trading volume for q1 2017 was $679 billion, 15% lower than q4 2016, and 26% lower than q1 2016
* FXCM Group LLC - average customer trading volume per day of $9.8 billion in march 2017, 3% lower than february 2017 and 28% lower than march 2016
* FXCM Group LLC - tradeable accounts of 109,080 as of march 31, 2017, a decrease of 53, or relatively unchanged, from february 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 15 Plane giants are preparing to squeeze the last drop out of a once raging torrent of airplane orders without the razzmatazz of recent years, as the aerospace industry heads to a belt-tightening Paris Airshow looking for new sources of revenue.
* Political crisis may impact tax reform, fiscal gap (Adds no-confidence vote due next week)