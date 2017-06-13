June 13 Fxcm group

* reports monthly metrics

* Fxcm group llc says customer trading volume of $213 billion in may 2017, 21% higher than april 2017 and 21% lower than may 2016

* Fxcm group llc says an average of 334,536 client trades per day in may 2017, 4% lower than april 2017 and 32% lower than may 2016

* Fxcm group llc says average customer trading volume per day of $9.3 billion in may 2017, 6% higher than april 2017 and 24% lower than may 2016