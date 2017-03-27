UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 27 G-III Apparel Group Ltd
* G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Announces fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2017 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.42
* Q4 sales $603 million versus I/B/E/S view $622.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2018 earnings per share $0.80 to $0.90
* Sees fy 2018 sales about $2.73 billion
* Sees q1 2018 sales about $500 million
* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.16 excluding items
* G-III apparel group ltd - for first fiscal quarter ending april 30, 2017, company is forecasting net loss between $0.41 and $0.51 per share
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $1.34, revenue view $2.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* G-III Apparel Group Ltd - anticipates that it will incur losses from Donna Karan operations during first half of fiscal 2018
* G-III Apparel Group Ltd - anticipates impact of operational losses and additional interest in q2 of fiscal 2018 will approximate q1 impact
* G-III Apparel Group- anticipating fy 2018 non-gaap net income between approximately $49 million and $54 million, or between $0.99 and $1.09 per diluted share
* G-III Apparel Group Ltd - on an adjusted basis, company is forecasting q1 2018 non-GAAP net loss between $0.35 and $0.45 per share
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $555.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources