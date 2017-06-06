UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 6 G-III Apparel Group Ltd
* G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. announces first quarter fiscal 2018 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.21
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $529 million versus I/B/E/S view $497.9 million
* G-III Apparel Group Ltd says G-III increases full-year net sales and net income guidance
* G-III Apparel Group Ltd says now expects FY net sales of approximately $2.76 billion and net income of between $1.04 and $1.14 per diluted share
* G-III Apparel Group Ltd - continues to anticipate that it will incur losses from donna karan operations during first half of fiscal 2018
* Sees Q2 2019 sales about $520 million
* Sees Q2 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.24 to $0.34 excluding items
* G-III Apparel Group Ltd sees Q2 loss per share between $0.30 and $0.40
* G-III Apparel Group - forecasted GAAP, non-GAAP results reflect expected operating losses of $21 million and additional interest expense of $28 million
* G-III Apparel Group Ltd - now expects fiscal 2018 net sales of approximately $2.76 billion
* G-III Apparel Group Ltd - now expects fiscal 2018 diluted share between $1.04 and $1.14
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.42, revenue view $491.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy 2018 earnings per share view $1.01, revenue view $2.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources