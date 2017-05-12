BRIEF-Bell Partners closes $600 million Apartment Fund Vi
* Closes $600 million Apartment Fund Vi Source text for Eikon:
May 12 G. K. Goh Holdings Ltd
* Made q1 net profits of s$7.9 million from continuing operations, compared with s$1.8 million in q1 of 2016
* Qtrly revenue from continuing operations s$15.2 million versus s$14.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Closes $600 million Apartment Fund Vi Source text for Eikon:
BERLIN, June 19 German prosecutors have asked for far-right politician Frauke Petry's parliamentary immunity to be lifted in a case relating to allegations that she lied to election officials about her Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's finances.
* Seeks members' nod for borrowings/raising funds via issue of debt instruments worth upto 40 billion rupees