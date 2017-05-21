May 22 G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd :

* G Medical signs china joint venture agreement

* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China

* GIBF will invest us$5 million into a JV unit co in China, for a 30% fully diluted equity interest in G Medical's chinese unit

* G Medical has agreed all of its operations in China, Hong Kong and Macau shall be directed exclusively through joint venture

* Agreement is for creation of jointly owned chinese subsidiary to provide G Medical's products and services into chinese market

* Signed a joint venture agreement with Guangzhou Sino-Israel Bio-Industry Investment Fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: