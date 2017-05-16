PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 19
June 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 16 G1 Therapeutics Inc:
* G1 Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* Pricing of its initial public offering of 7 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says public offering of 1.14 million common shares priced at $24.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mersana Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5 million shares priced between between $14.00 and $16.00 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: