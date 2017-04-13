April 13 (Reuters) -

* G1 Therapeutics Inc files for IPO of up to $115 million

* G1 Therapeutics Inc says it has applied to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol “GTHX”

* G1 Therapeutics Inc - J.P. Morgan, Cowen and Co, Needham & Co, Wedbush Pacgrow are underwriters to IPO Source text: (bit.ly/2pdVcci)