March 8 G4S Plc
* Reg-G4s plc uk dk : 2016 full year results
* G4s plc - group's net debt to ebitda improved to 2.8x in
2016
* G4s plc - final dividend of 5.82p per share
* G4s plc - won new contracts with an annual value of £1.3
billion in 2016
* Fy revenue 6,823 million pounds versus 6,419 million punds
last year
* Fy profit before tax 352 million pounds versus 309 million
pounds
* G4s plc - net debt as at 31 december 2016 was £1,670
million (december 2015: £1,782 million)
