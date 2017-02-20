Feb 20 G8 Education Ltd

* g8 places shares at premium to raise $212.8 million to fund growth opportunities

* Entered into a binding term sheet with Cfcg Investment Partners International

* Proceeds of placement will be used for paying down $50 million a$ bond facility that is due for repayment in february 2018

* deal for issue price of $3.88 per share.