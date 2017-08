Aug 1 (Reuters) - GABETTI PROPERTY SOLUTIONS SPA:

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 0.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 1.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE FROM AGENCY ACTIVITIES EUR 8.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS GROWTH IN OPERATING RESULTS AND NEGATIVE NET RESULT IN FY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)