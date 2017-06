May 9 GABRIEL HOLDING A/S

* MANAGEMENT IS UPWARDLY ADJUSTING ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL FINANCIAL YEAR

* H1 REVENUE DKK 241.3 MILLION VERSUS DKK 195.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IS UPWARDLY ADJUSTING ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR ENTIRE FINANCIAL YEAR TO GROWTH IN REVENUE OF 20-25% AND AN INCREASE IN PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF THE ORDER OF 10%

* IN THE 2015/16 ANNUAL REPORT, MANAGEMENT EXPECTED GROWTH IN REVENUE OF THE ORDER OF 20% AND AN INCREASE IN PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 0-5% FOR THE FULL 2016/17 FINANCIAL YEAR

* H1 EBIT DKK 21.6 MILLION VERSUS DKK 20.7 MILLION YEAR AGO