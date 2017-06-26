BRIEF-Bluebird Bio announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Bluebird Bio announces pricing of public offering of common stock
June 26 Gadsden Growth Properties Inc:
* Gadsden Growth Properties Inc sees IPO of 5.0 million shares to be priced between $9.00 and $11.00 per share - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2rSQ4Lt Further company coverage:
* Announced commencement of an underwritten public offering of 3.5 million shares of its common stock
* TPG Pace Holdings Corp. announces pricing of $400,000,000 initial public offering