April 18 Gaeasoft :

* Says it will issue 7th series unregistered/unsecured convertible bonds worth of 999 million won

* Says a 100 percent conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 1,628 won/share

* Says annual coupon rate is 5 percent and yield to maturity is 5 percent, and conversion period from July 24 to March 24, 2020

