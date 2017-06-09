BRIEF-Instinet agrees to purchase Blockcross ATS from State Street
* Instinet - Instinet will operate ATS using same Blockcross team, who will join Instinet's office in Boston
June 9 Gain Capital Holdings Inc
* Gain capital announces monthly metrics for may 2017
* May 2017 retail segment otc trading volume $219.5 billion versus $223.4 billion
* May 2017 retail segment otc average daily volume $9.5 billion versus $10.2 billion
* May 2017 futures segment futures average daily contracts 24,009 versus 34,744
* Gain capital holdings inc - may-17 institutional segment ecn average daily volume $10.7 billion versus $6.9 billion
* Gain capital holdings inc - may 2017 institutional segment ecn volume $247.2 billion versus $151.5 billion
* Gain capital holdings inc - may 2017 futures segment active futures accounts 7,997 versus 8,879
* May 2017 futures segment number of futures contracts 528,199 versus 729,614
* Gain capital holdings inc - may 2017 retail segment active otc accounts 135,070 versus 135,133 in may 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clairvest reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results
WASHINGTON, June 22 A seven-year push by U.S. Republicans to dismantle Obamacare and kill the taxes it imposed on the wealthy will reach a critical juncture on Thursday when Senate Republican leaders unveil a draft bill they aim to put to a vote, possibly as early as next week.