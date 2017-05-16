May 16Ichishin Holdings Co Ltd

* Says top shareholder Gakken Holdings Co Ltd increased stake in the company to 31.5 percent from 19.1 percent

* Says the second biggest shareholder cuts stake in the company to 4.1 percent from 14.6 percent

* Change occurred on May 16

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/AxaNgR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)