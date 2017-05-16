BRIEF-Smith Micro appoints Tim Huffmyer as new CFO
* Smith Micro appoints Tim Huffmyer as new chief financial officer
May 16Ichishin Holdings Co Ltd
* Says top shareholder Gakken Holdings Co Ltd increased stake in the company to 31.5 percent from 19.1 percent
* Says the second biggest shareholder cuts stake in the company to 4.1 percent from 14.6 percent
* Change occurred on May 16
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/AxaNgR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sees IPO of 30.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC filing
* Karen Singer says believes the reconstituted Sito Mobile Ltd board appear "not to be acting in the best interests of the company's stockholders"