BRIEF-NAV Canada says traffic in May increased by average of 5.5 pct
* Traffic in May 2017 increased by an average of 5.5 per cent compared to same month in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 22 Galapagos NV:
* Initiates Phase 1 study with novel CF potentiator GLPG3067
* Triggers a $7.5 million milestone payment from AbbVie
* Third potentiator in growing portfolio of cystic fibrosis drug candidates
* Aim of the phase 1 study is to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of oral single and multiple ascending doses of GLPG0367
* Safety and tolerability of the combination of GLPG3067 and GLPG2222 will also be evaluated.
* "we plan to initiate multiple studies within our cf portfolio in the course of this year, as we get closer to our goal of initiating a patient evaluation of a triple combination therapy by mid-2017." - CSO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Traffic in May 2017 increased by an average of 5.5 per cent compared to same month in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, as shares of grocers and other consumer staple companies took a beating on news that internet retail company Amazon.com Inc was buying Whole Foods Market Inc .
NEW YORK, June 15 U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to roll back his predecessor's opening toward Cuba will spare airlines and cruise operators betting on a new revenue source but the rollback could affect them by weakening demand.