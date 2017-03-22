March 22 Galapagos NV:

* Initiates Phase 1 study with novel CF potentiator GLPG3067

* Triggers a $7.5 million milestone payment from AbbVie

* Third potentiator in growing portfolio of cystic fibrosis drug candidates

* Aim of the phase 1 study is to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of oral single and multiple ascending doses of GLPG0367

* Safety and tolerability of the combination of GLPG3067 and GLPG2222 will also be evaluated.

* "we plan to initiate multiple studies within our cf portfolio in the course of this year, as we get closer to our goal of initiating a patient evaluation of a triple combination therapy by mid-2017." - CSO