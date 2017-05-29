May 29 GALAXIDI MARINE FARM SA:

* SAYS ANEMOKABI SA ACQUIRED 943,283 ORDINARY SHARES OF THE COMPANY CORRESPONDING TO 6,70 PERCENT OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

* SAYS THE ACQUISITION PRICE OF THE ABOVE SHARES WAS EUR 0.70 PER SHARE, A TOTAL OF EUR 662,840.31 Source text : bit.ly/2s6bNAb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)