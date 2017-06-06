BRIEF-Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
June 6 Galena Biopharma Inc:
* Galena Biopharma Inc - on may 31, co received a notice of termination of BVI license agreement from BVI - sec filing
* Galena Biopharma-on may 31, co received notice of termination of BVI license agreement from BVI pursuant to which bvi purports to terminate BVI license agreement
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2sCMuXc Further company coverage:
* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)