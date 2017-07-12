BRIEF-Galena Biopharma updates on exploring strategic options

1 Min Read
July 12 (Reuters) - Galena Biopharma Inc-
* Galena Biopharma provides corporate update
* Galena Biopharma-with support of Canaccord Genuity, had interactions with cos to explore options for monetizing some/all clinical development programs
* Galena Biopharma Inc - management has significantly reduced staffing levels and certain operational expenses to preserve cash
* Galena Biopharma Inc - work remains ongoing to advance its two core clinical programs, gale-401 and neuvax
* Galena Biopharma Inc says has had initial interest in potential transactions from a number of companies