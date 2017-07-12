FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 hours ago
BRIEF-Galena Biopharma updates on exploring strategic options
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
the road to Brexit
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
You can get economics right
Commentary
You can get economics right
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
July 12, 2017 / 11:35 AM / 18 hours ago

BRIEF-Galena Biopharma updates on exploring strategic options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Galena Biopharma Inc-

* Galena Biopharma provides corporate update

* Galena Biopharma-‍with support of Canaccord Genuity, had interactions with cos to explore options for monetizing some/all clinical development programs​

* Galena Biopharma - has had extensive interactions with numerous cos to explore options for monetizing some,all of its clinical development programs​

* Galena Biopharma-‍exploring options for monetizing some/all of clinical development programs through license or sale of assets, and/or sale, merger among others

* Galena Biopharma Inc - ‍management has significantly reduced staffing levels and certain operational expenses to preserve cash​

* Galena Biopharma Inc - ‍work remains ongoing to advance its two core clinical programs, gale-401 and neuvax​

* Galena Biopharma Inc says has ‍had initial interest in potential transactions from a number of companies​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.