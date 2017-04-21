BRIEF-CIC to sell private banking activities in Singapore and Hong Kong
* DIVESTITURE PROJECT OF PRIVATE BANKING ACTIVITIES IN ASIA
April 21 Galimmo SA:
* FY gross rental revenue EUR 8.5 million ($9.11 million)
* FY recurring operating income EUR 21.3 million
* FY net income EUR 39.4 million
* Triple net EPRA NAV at end of 2016 was EUR 403.9 million
* Proposes dividend of EUR 0.88 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9331 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ACQUIRES TWO CENTRAL LOCATED COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES WITH AN AREA OF 6 500 SQUARE METERS
SHANGHAI, June 16 China's blue-chip index was on course to break a five-week rising streak, while Hong Kong's share benchmark was poised to post its biggest weekly loss in three months, as rising U.S. interest rates stoked fears of capital outflows from the region.