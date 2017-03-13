March 13 Galliford Try:

* Statement re Bovis Homes Group

* Confirms that it has approached board of Bovis and has proposed an all share merger between Galliford Try and Bovis

* Proposed to Bovis that equity in combined group would be split 52.25% to Galliford Try shareholders and 47.75% to Bovis shareholders

* Offer valued entire issued equity of Bovis at £1,191m or 886p per share

* Under proposal, Galliford shareholders would receive interim dividend announced on 21 February 2017 to be paid on 6 April 2017

* Under proposal, Bovis shareholders would receive Bovis recommended final dividend announced on 20 February 2017