March 13 Galliford Try:
* Statement re Bovis Homes Group
* Confirms that it has approached board of Bovis and has
proposed an all share merger between Galliford Try and Bovis
* Proposed to Bovis that equity in combined group would be
split 52.25% to Galliford Try shareholders and 47.75% to Bovis
shareholders
* Offer valued entire issued equity of Bovis at £1,191m or
886p per share
* Under proposal, Galliford shareholders would receive
interim dividend announced on 21 February 2017 to be paid on 6
April 2017
* Under proposal, Bovis shareholders would receive Bovis
recommended final dividend announced on 20 February 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: