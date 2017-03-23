March 23 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* Galmed Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.40

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd- cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities about $15.5 million as of Dec 31, 2016, versus about $23.0 million as of December 31, 2015