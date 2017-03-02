March 2 Gam Holding AG:

* Announces changes in the board of directors

* Proposes to re-elect Hugh Scott-Barrett to the board and elect him as chairman

* Proposes to re-elect Diego du Monceau, Nancy Mistretta, Ezra S. Field and Benjamin Meuli

* Proposes to elect David J. Jacob as new member of the Board of Directors

* Johannes A. de Gier has decided to retire and not stand for re-election to board of directors at upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for April 27, 2017