REFILE-BRIEF-CVC Capital to buy Italian leather processing firm Pasubio
* Luca and Alberto Pretto will continue in their current management roles with existing management team
June 27 GAM Holding Ag: Bookrunner:
* Non-affiliated Swiss advised institutional investor looks at placing of shares via accelerated bookbuild
* Offer size of about 4.73 million shares / 3.0 pct of the company (100 pct secondary)
* Price range at CHF13.10 - market (3.7 pct - market)
* Books open immediately, trade date to be determined
* Credit Suisse acting as sole bookrunner Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF BOND ISSUANCE OF EUR 130 MILLION, WITH 3.25% COUPON, FOR MATURITY PERIOD OF 6 YEARS
* ČESKÁ POŠTA AND ČSOB GROUP (THE CZECH REPUBLIC BUSINESS UNIT OF KBC GROUP) CONCLUDED A 10-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT