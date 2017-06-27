June 27 GAM Holding Ag: Bookrunner:

* Non-affiliated Swiss advised institutional investor looks at placing of shares via accelerated bookbuild‍​

* Offer size of about 4.73 million shares / 3.0 pct of the company (100 pct secondary)

* Price range at CHF13.10 - market (3.7 pct - market)

* Books open immediately, trade date to be determined

* Credit Suisse acting as sole bookrunner Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)