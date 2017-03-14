UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 14 Gamehost Inc
* Gamehost announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results and march 2017 dividend
* Gamehost inc- total operating revenues for quarter were down $2.0 million or 10.3% to $17.4 million compared to $19.4 million in same quarter of 2015
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources