March 23 Gamestop Corp:

* Gamestop reports sales and earnings for fiscal 2016 and provides 2017 outlook

* Reports FY 2016 collectibles business revenue up 59.5 percent

* Reports FY 2016 collectibles business revenue $494.1 million

* Qtrly total global sales decreased 13.6% to $3.05 billion, while consolidated comparable store sales declined 16.3%

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.38

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $2.04

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 total sales in range of down 2.0% to up 2.0%

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $110.0 million to $120.0 million

* Sees 2017 earnings per share $3.10 to $3.40

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.69, revenue view $8.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 comparable store sales (excludes tech brands stores) down 5.0 percent to flat

