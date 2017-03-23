UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 23 Gamestop Corp:
* Gamestop reports sales and earnings for fiscal 2016 and provides 2017 outlook
* Reports FY 2016 collectibles business revenue up 59.5 percent
* Reports FY 2016 collectibles business revenue $494.1 million
* Qtrly total global sales decreased 13.6% to $3.05 billion, while consolidated comparable store sales declined 16.3%
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.38
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $2.04
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 total sales in range of down 2.0% to up 2.0%
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $110.0 million to $120.0 million
* Sees 2017 earnings per share $3.10 to $3.40
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.69, revenue view $8.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 comparable store sales (excludes tech brands stores) down 5.0 percent to flat
* In 2017 company also anticipates that it will close between 2% to 3% of its global store footprint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources