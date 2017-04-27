UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 27 Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc
* Qtrly net income, per diluted common share $ 0.45
* Gaming and leisure properties, inc. announces first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly net revenue $242.7 versus $148.8 million
* Establishes 2017 Q2 and revises full year guidance
* Declares 2017 Q2 dividend of $0.62 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources