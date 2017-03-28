March 28 Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc :

* Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc announces acquisition of the real estate assets of Bally’S Casino Tunica and Resorts Casino Tunica

* Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc - deal for purchase price of $82.6 million with initial rent of $9.0 million

* Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc - acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive

* Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc - properties will be operated by Penn National Gaming Inc

* Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc - transaction is expected to be funded with a combination of debt and equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: