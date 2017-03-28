March 28 Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc
:
* Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc announces acquisition of
the real estate assets of Bally’S Casino Tunica and Resorts
Casino Tunica
* Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc - deal for purchase
price of $82.6 million with initial rent of $9.0 million
* Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc - acquisition is
expected to be immediately accretive
* Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc - properties will be
operated by Penn National Gaming Inc
* Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc - transaction is
expected to be funded with a combination of debt and equity
