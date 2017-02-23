Feb 23 Gaming Corps AB:

* Switches to acquisition strategy, has secured investment of up to 91 million Swedish crowns ($10.14 million)

* Signs agreement with Global Yield Fund (GEM), GEM commits to invest up to 91 million crowns under coming 3 yrs Source text: cisn.co/2meRy06 Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9777 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)