BRIEF-AV Concept Hold says expects to record an increase in FY net profit
* Expected result due to significant increase of more than 25% in company's share of profits and losses of joint ventures and associates
Feb 23 Gaming Corps AB:
* Switches to acquisition strategy, has secured investment of up to 91 million Swedish crowns ($10.14 million)
* Signs agreement with Global Yield Fund (GEM), GEM commits to invest up to 91 million crowns under coming 3 yrs Source text: cisn.co/2meRy06 Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9777 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Memory Technologies, LLC, a unit of co, and Western Digital Corporation have entered into a settlement and patent license agreement
* Says its unit signs cooperation agreement to set up fund of size 2 billion yuan ($293.58 million) with partner