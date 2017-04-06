BRIEF-AT&T files for pricing of £1.0 bln global notes
* Files for pricing of £1.0 billion, 3.550% global notes due 2037 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2spgDuU Further company coverage:
April 6 Gaming Nation Inc:
* Gaming Nation Inc- conversion of convertible debenture held by continental general insurance company a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hc2 Holdings 2, inc
* Gaming Nation Inc- continental made investment in co pursuant to purchase of unsecured convertible debenture issued by co in amount of cdn$20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for pricing of £1.0 billion, 3.550% global notes due 2037 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2spgDuU Further company coverage:
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. fund investors downgraded their expectations for the domestic economy and snapped up bonds during the latest week, dropping the most cash into debt funds in more than 23 months, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. Bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in the United States pulled in $13.6 billion during their 24th consecutive week of inflows and posted their best result since June 2015, the trade group sai
DUBLIN, June 14 Indigo Partners, the private equity firm managed by Bill Franke, the veteran U.S. low-cost airline investor, is selling its 18.7 percent stake in eastern European low-cost carrier Wizz Air, it said on Wednesday.