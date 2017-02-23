UPDATE 2-Sinopac sale of US unit to Cathay General at risk as deadline approaches
* Regulator won't approve unless more paperwork submitted -source
Feb 23 Gaming Nation Inc
* Initiates process to explore strategic alternatives including potential sale of businesses
* Says board of directors has initiated a process to consider and evaluate strategic alternatives
* Says has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp as its financial advisor to assist with this process
* Has not set a definitive schedule to complete its evaluation and no decision on any particular alternative has been reached at this time
* In response to interest from multiple third parties to acquire company, it has formed a special committee of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Regulator won't approve unless more paperwork submitted -source
* Says it gets approval from China's commerce ministry to acquire 50 percent stake in Veladero gold mine in Argentina from Barrick Gold
* Actelion announces completion of acquisition of Actelion Ltd by Johnson & Johnson for a total purchase price of approximately $30 billion in cash Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)