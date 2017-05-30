May 30 GANARIA AG:

* INFORMS ABOUT THE INTENDED STRATEGIC REORIENTATION OF THE COMPANY

* MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER NAVIGATOR EQUITY SOLUTIONS SE IS IN ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS TO SELL THE MAJORITY STAKE IN GANARIA AG

* THE PURCHASE PRICE PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN EUR 1.00 AND EUR 2.00

* AFTER COMPLETION OF THE TRANSACTION, GANARIA INTENDS TO ESTABLISH ITSELF AS A TECHNOLOGY COMPANY IN THE ECOMMERCE SECTOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)