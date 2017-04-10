BRIEF-Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
April 10 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ganaxolone IV clinical data presented at leading international status Epilepticus Medical Conference
* Marinus Pharma - Results showed every dose regimen of Ganaxolone IV given was generally safe,well-tolerated, reached targeted dose levels in shortperiod of time
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017