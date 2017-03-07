March 7 Gannett Co Inc
* Gannett announces 2017 full-year guidance
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $65 to $75
million, not including real estate projects
* Sees 2017 adjusted Ebitda in a range of $325 million to
$335 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $3.15 billion to $3.22 billion
* FY 2017 revenue view $3.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
