April 17 Gansu Huangtai Wine-marketing Industry Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 9 million yuan to 11 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2016 Q1 was 3.8 million yuan

* Says that product structure adjustment and marketing costs as main reasons for the forecast

