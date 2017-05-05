BRIEF-Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients receives patent license
June 19Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients Co Ltd :
May 5Gansu Longshenrongfa Pharmaceutical Industry Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax), distribute 3 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 22 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 9, for FY 2016
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 10 and the dividend will be paid on May 10
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AE0p32
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 19Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients Co Ltd :
* REG-GLEPAGLUTIDE MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 2 TRIAL IN PATIENTS WITH SHORT BOWEL SYNDROME
June 19 Clovis Oncology Inc said its ovarian cancer drug Rubraca slowed disease progression in a late-stage trial involving patients with various gene mutations who had undergone initial therapy.