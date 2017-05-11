UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 Gansu Mogao Industrial Development Co Ltd :
* Says its 9.27 percent owning shareholder Gansu Agricultural Group Ltd launches a tender offer for 16.1 million shares (5 percent stake) of co, during the period from May 15 to June 3, at 13.42 yuan per share
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TkNI7U
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources