May 26 Gansu Mogao Industrial Development Co Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder Gansu Agricultural Reclamation Group offers to buy up to 16.1 million company shares, or 5 percent of total issued share capital at 13.42 yuan per share

* Says controlling shareholder's direct and indirect holdings in the company expect to rise to 34.7 percent after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qqhkzh

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)