BRIEF-BNY Mellon increases prime lending rate to 4.25 percent
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp says will increase its prime lending rate from 4.00 percent to 4.25 percent, effective june 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Garanti Bankasi:
* Sells non-performing loan portfolio of 109.8 million lira ($30.30 million) to Sumer Varlik Yonetim at 9.0 million lira Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6240 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 15 INTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SA:
* Discussed to invest in shares of Saibollywood Filmcity India upto 55 pct of total equity share capital of Saibollywood Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: