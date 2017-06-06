June 6 Garda Diversified Property Fund

* acquisition of metroplex westgate industrial facility

* Property will be acquired for $35.25 million representing an initial yield of 6.25%

* Says acquisition will initially be debt funded

* has exchanged unconditional contracts to buy new industrial and office facility at metroplex westgate wacol industrial park

* Garda reiterates fy2017 full year distribution guidance of 9.4 cents per unit

* facility to be acquired from partners gpt group and metroplex