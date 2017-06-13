June 13 Garmin International:

* Garmin International says Federal circuit ruled 2 of Navico's patents were invalid and Garmin's DownVü sonar does not infringe a third Navico patent

* Garmin international- Court of appeals for Federal circuit reversed Dec 2015 finding by it that Garmin infringed Navico patents related to downscan sonar

* Garmin international - Garmin is now free to import and sell any and all sonar products