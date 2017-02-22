Feb 22 Garmin Ltd:
* Garmin ltd - expect outdoor to continue to be a growth
segment in 2017
* Garmin reports solid fiscal 2016 revenue and operating
income growth
* Q4 pro forma earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.72
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $3.02 billion
* Garmin Ltd sees 2017 EPS (pro forma) of about $2.65
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $861 million versus I/B/E/S view $792.9 million
* Garmin Ltd sees 2017 gross margin of about 56%
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.66, revenue view $2.97
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
