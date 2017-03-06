March 6 Gartner Inc -

* Has entered into an agreement to acquire L2 Inc - SEC filing

* Gartner intends to fund acquisition using cash on hand and borrowing capacity under its existing revolver capacity

L2 will initially operate independently while Gartner focuses on consummating acquisition, and subsequently integration, of CEB