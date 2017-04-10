April 10 Gartner Inc:

* Worldwide IT spending is projected to total $3.5 trillion in 2017, a 1.4 percent increase from 2016

* Worldwide spending on devices is projected to grow 1.7 percent in 2017, to reach $645 billion

* Mobile phone growth in 2017 will be driven by increased average selling prices for phones in emerging Asia/Pacific and China

"Business-friendly policies of new U.S. administration are expected to have a slightly positive impact on U.S. implementation service market"