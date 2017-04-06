BRIEF-AT&T files for pricing of £1.0 bln global notes
* Files for pricing of £1.0 billion, 3.550% global notes due 2037 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2spgDuU Further company coverage:
April 6 Gartner Inc
* Gartner Inc says co and its subsidiaries entered into an agreement to amended existing credit facility dated as of June 17, 2016 - SEC filing
* Gartner Inc says amendment increased aggregate principal amount of Gartner S term loan A facility by $900 million
* Gartner Inc says amendment added an incremental tranche term loan B facility in an aggregate principal amount of $500 million
* Gartner Inc says term loan B facility will mature on April 5, 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for pricing of £1.0 billion, 3.550% global notes due 2037 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2spgDuU Further company coverage:
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. fund investors downgraded their expectations for the domestic economy and snapped up bonds during the latest week, dropping the most cash into debt funds in more than 23 months, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. Bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in the United States pulled in $13.6 billion during their 24th consecutive week of inflows and posted their best result since June 2015, the trade group sai
DUBLIN, June 14 Indigo Partners, the private equity firm managed by Bill Franke, the veteran U.S. low-cost airline investor, is selling its 18.7 percent stake in eastern European low-cost carrier Wizz Air, it said on Wednesday.