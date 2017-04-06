April 6 Gartner Inc

* Gartner Inc says co and its subsidiaries entered into an agreement to amended existing credit facility dated as of June 17, 2016 - SEC filing

* Gartner Inc says amendment increased aggregate principal amount of Gartner S term loan A facility by $900 million

* Gartner Inc says amendment added an incremental tranche term loan B facility in an aggregate principal amount of $500 million

* Gartner Inc says term loan B facility will mature on April 5, 2024