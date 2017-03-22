UPDATE 4-Debt deal pushes short-dated Greek bond yields to lowest since 2014
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices)
March 22 Gartner Inc:
* Gartner Inc - on March 20, co, units entered into agreement which amended co's existing credit facility, dated as of June 17, 2016
* Gartner- Amendment was executed primarily to extend maturity date of revolving facility and term loan a facility - SEC filing
* Gartner Inc - amendment was executed primarily to extend maturity date of revolving facility and term loan a facility
* Gartner Inc - amendment was executed to revise interest rate and amortization schedule on term loan a facility Source text: (bit.ly/2o3zq9M) Further company coverage:
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices)
* Independent Bank Group Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sjfEKz) Further company coverage:
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3242, or 75.52 U.S. cents * Loonie on track for 1.7 percent gain this week * Bond prices lower across the yield curve * 2-year spread vs Treasuries hits narrowest since Feb. 24 TORONTO, June 16 The Canadian dollar strengthened on Friday against its U.S. counterpart as oil prices rose, while the gap between Canadian and U.S. bond yields narrowed further after the Bank of Canada signaled this week that higher interest rates lie ahead. T