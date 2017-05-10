May 10 Gas Natural Inc
* Gas Natural Inc. Reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.32
* Q1 revenue rose 4 percent
* Gas Natural Inc - has budgeted $10 million for capital
expenditures in 2017, with majority focused on growth of its
natural gas operations segment
* Gas Natural Inc qtrly full service distribution throughput
increased 13 percent, aided by addition of approximately 300 new
customers in quarter
* Qtrly total revenues $39.859 million versus $38.307
million
* Gas Natural Inc - regulatory approval process for
announced merger with first reserve remains on plan for second
half 2017 closing
* Customer count grew by approximately 300 in q1, compared
with end of 2016
